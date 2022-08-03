

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):



Earnings: -$36 million in Q2 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.72 in Q2 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$47 million or -$0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.54 per share Revenue: $40 million in Q2 vs. $18 million in the same period last year.



