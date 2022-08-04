Chronic Disease Management Market to Reach $14.88 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 11.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and diabetes, and popularity of chronic disease management owing to integration of IT solutions have boosted the growth of the global chronic disease management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chronic Disease Management Market by Type (Solutions, Services), by Disease Type (Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, Others), by End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global chronic disease management industry was pegged at $4.90 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $14.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (281 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12692

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and diabetes, and popularity of chronic disease management owing to integration of IT solutions have boosted the growth of the global chronic disease management market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and trained workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations by major market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the market due to the increased prevalence of Covid-19 and rise in demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices.

Chronic disease management solutions are very helpful as they allow healthcare professionals to integrate solutions such as HER, care management, patient management to healthcare payer solutions.

The strict lockdown regulations increased the demand for electric data transfer and claim management.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 4.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc, DKT International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Abviee Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Viatris Inc, Mona Lisa N.V. Access Table PDF

The diabetes segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By disease type, the diabetes segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global chronic disease management market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of diabetes because of changes in lifestyle, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. The report includes analysis of the cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, others.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12692?reqfor=covid

The solution segment dominated the market

By type, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global chronic disease management market, and is expected to dominate the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness of the use of cloud-based and on-premise solutions in healthcare leads to the growth of the chronic disease management system. The report includes analysis of the services segment.

The healthcare providers segment held the largest share

By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global chronic disease management market, due to prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease increases. However, the others segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global chronic disease management market, and is expected to maintain the leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, and arthritis. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the geriatric population in the region.

Major market players

ZeOmega

Cedar Gate Technologies

Health Catalyst

Pegasystems Inc.

Cognizant

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Bengaluru)

Epic Systems Corporation

Casenet, LLC

NXGN Management, LLC

cliexa, Inc.

ExlServings Holdings, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Vivify Health, Inc.

Medecision

Infosys Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Altruista Health

Get Customized Report With 20% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12692

The report analyzes these key players of the global chronic disease management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the chronic disease management market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing chronic disease management market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the chronic disease management market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global chronic disease management market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Disease Type

Cardiovascular diseases



Diabetes



Cancer



Asthma



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders



Others

Type

Solutions



Services

End User

Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe





Germany





France





U.K.



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China





Australia





India





South Korea





Rest Of Asia Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of LAMEA

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

mHealth Market size was valued at $ 46,048 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 230,419 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Advanced Wound Care Market size was valued at $8,978.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,190.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical Tourism Market size accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

Disposable Gloves Market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.78%.

Gene Therapy Market Size was valued at $6.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Telemedicine Market size was valued at $40,205.68 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $431,823.81 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2021 to 2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg