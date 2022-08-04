

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported second quarter 2022 net income of $966 million or $1.37 per share, up from $16 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net income was $934 million or $1.32 per share compared to $173 million or $0.22 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income were $2.30 billion up from $1.14 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.



