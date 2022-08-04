Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5M9 ISIN: US9839822080 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
XINHUA SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINHUA SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2022 | 04:46
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Finance: Digital Technology Reduces the Costs of Cross-Border Linkage and Forms a Global Network of Innovation

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of digital technology is becoming increasingly prominent with the development of the economy. At the 2022 Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit, the participating experts discussed how digital services can empower the whole industrial chain and what role the digital economy has played in today's economy.

Jiang Xiaojuan

Jiang Xiaojuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee, Vice Chairperson of the Social Construction Committee of the National People's Congress, and President of the Chinese Public Administration Society, believes that digital producers can embed various services required in the industrial chain to improve the full-chain production efficiency. For example, financial service links, smart procurement links, market-side smart inventory, and after-sales service links can be added to the Industrial Internet.

Christopher Pissarides, 2021 Nobel laureate for Economics and professor of economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said that, unlike previous technological breakthroughs, digital technology affects all sectors, not just some specific industries. Besides, digital technology spreads faster than any previous technology.

"Innovative companies can use digital platforms to combine various elements to improve their efficiency of innovation. Since technology is rapidly updating and requires massive data support, extensive collaboration is increasingly needed for innovation. Digital technology reduces the costs of cross-border linkage and forms a global network of innovation." said Jiang Xiaojuan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872285/Jiang_Xiaojuan.jpg

XINHUA SPORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.