- (PLX AI) - IMCD half year EPS EUR 3.68.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|153,00
|156,00
|07:37
|152,30
|153,75
|07:34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|IMCD Half Year EBITA EUR 296.7 Million
|(PLX AI) - IMCD half year EPS EUR 3.68.
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 58% EBITA growth in the first half of 2022
|ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 August 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2022 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
•...
► Artikel lesen
|02.07.
|IMCD ernennt Christoph Garbotz zum Geschäftsführer in der Schweiz
|29.06.
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD recognised by Sustainalytics as 2022 ESG Industry Top Performer, ranking first among traders and distributors
|ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (29 June 2022) - IMCD N.V., ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, was recognised by Sustainalytics as an ESG Industry Top Rated...
► Artikel lesen
|28.06.
|IMCD: Übernahme der chinesischen Welex Holdings
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|IMCD NV
|152,40
|-0,20 %