- (PLX AI) - SBM Offshore half year directional revenue USD 1,763 million.
- • Half year EPS USD 0.58
- • Half year adjusted EPS USD 0.58
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|SBM Offshore Half Year Directional EBITDA USD 500 Million
|07:05
|SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore Half Year 2022 Earnings
|August 4, 2022
Record Order Book, Revised
Guidance
Highlights
2022 Directional1 EBITDA guidance increased from around US$900 million to above US$950 million 2022 Directional revenue...
|22.07.
|SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
|22.07.
|SBM Offshore Closes $1.75 Bn Financing For One Guyana FPSO
|22.07.
|15 banks secure financing for SBM Offshore's largest FPSO so far
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SBM OFFSHORE NV
|13,645
|0,00 %