- (PLX AI) - Compugroup Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,100-1,150 million, up from EUR 1,075-1,125 million previously.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 240-260 million, up from EUR 235-260 million previously
- • Says raises guidance following the successful closing of the acquisition of INSIGHT Health and based on the order intake and growth prospects for the second half of the year
- • CFO says well prepared to accelerate our organic growth in the second half of the year
