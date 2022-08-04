Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28890 ISIN: DE000A288904 Ticker-Symbol: COP 
Xetra
03.08.22
17:35 Uhr
43,120 Euro
+1,480
+3,55 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,44045,18007:37
43,16043,32007:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA43,120+3,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.