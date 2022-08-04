- (PLX AI) - Bayer Q2 revenue EUR 12,819 million vs. estimate EUR 12,300 million.
- • Q2 adj. EBITDA EUR 3,349 million vs. estimate EUR 3,375 million
- • Q2 net income EUR -298 million
- • Q2 core EPS EUR 1.93
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 47,000-48,000 million, up from EUR 46,000 million previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 26-27%, up from 26% previously
- • This would now correspond to EBITDA before special items of around 12.5 billion euros (previously: around 12.0 billion euros) on a currency-adjusted basis
- • Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 2,500 million
BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de