

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess Ag (LNXSF.PK), on Thursday, reported Q2 net income of EUR 93 million versus EUR 100 million last year.



Net income from continuing operations amounted to EUR 48 million in the second quarter, slightly above previous year's income of EUR 47 million.



Group sales of EUR 1.999 billion were a considerable 36.1% higher than the prior-year quarter's EUR 1.469 billion, primarily driven by the higher selling prices.



For the full year 2022, the Group has confirmed and specified its guidance of significant growth: LANXESS anticipates EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 900 million to EUR 1 billion. Compared with the adjusted comparative prior-year level of around EUR 800 million, this would equate to an increase of 25 percent.







