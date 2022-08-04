abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 4
To: Company Announcements
Date:4 August 2022
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Ex-Dividend Date -11 August 2022
Record Date -12 August 2022
Payment Date -26 August 2022
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186
