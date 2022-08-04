Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
04.08.2022 | 08:04
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 4

To: Company Announcements

Date:4 August 2022

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Ex-Dividend Date -11 August 2022

Record Date -12 August 2022

Payment Date -26 August 2022

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186

