abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:4 August 2022

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Ex-Dividend Date -11 August 2022

Record Date -12 August 2022

Payment Date -26 August 2022

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186