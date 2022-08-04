The Spanish authorities have announced plans to allocate 1.8 GW of PV and 1.5 GW of wind power through a new procurement exercise in the fall.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has revealed that it will hold a 3.3 GW renewable energy auction in November. The Spanish government expects to allocate 1.8 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of wind power. The successful PV projects must be built within two years and will be awarded 12-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). The auction is the fourth tender in the Régimen Económico de Energías ...

