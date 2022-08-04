Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
08:42 Uhr
4,340 Euro
+0,060
+1,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3604,54009:43
PR Newswire
04.08.2022 | 08:16
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 3

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 365.4287 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 369.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 362.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,206,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,885,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1865365.50 08:30:0100060366941TRLO0LSE
59365.50 08:30:0100060366942TRLO0LSE
111365.50 08:30:0100060366943TRLO0LSE
36365.00 08:30:3100060366958TRLO0LSE
434364.50 08:35:2000060367156TRLO0LSE
1400364.50 08:35:2000060367157TRLO0LSE
700364.50 08:35:2000060367158TRLO0LSE
133364.50 08:35:2000060367159TRLO0LSE
439364.00 08:38:2000060367242TRLO0LSE
700364.00 08:38:2000060367243TRLO0LSE
700364.00 08:38:2000060367244TRLO0LSE
396364.00 08:38:2000060367245TRLO0LSE
1704363.00 08:51:3500060367576TRLO0LSE
218363.00 08:58:4100060367708TRLO0LSE
1913363.50 10:08:5700060369967TRLO0LSE
116363.50 10:08:5700060369968TRLO0LSE
2071363.00 10:09:2700060369985TRLO0LSE
207363.50 10:09:2700060369986TRLO0LSE
1466363.50 10:09:2700060369987TRLO0LSE
498363.50 10:09:2700060369988TRLO0LSE
136363.00 10:10:2700060370034TRLO0LSE
21363.00 10:10:2700060370035TRLO0LSE
1929363.00 10:36:4500060370814TRLO0LSE
1877362.50 10:37:0300060370824TRLO0LSE
783362.50 10:37:0300060370825TRLO0LSE
2025364.50 10:58:4200060371363TRLO0LSE
1590365.00 11:23:5100060371911TRLO0LSE
418365.00 11:23:5100060371912TRLO0LSE
442365.00 11:23:5100060371913TRLO0LSE
2016365.00 11:23:5100060371914TRLO0LSE
172365.00 11:23:5100060371915TRLO0LSE
963365.00 11:49:2300060372414TRLO0LSE
700365.00 11:49:2300060372415TRLO0LSE
454365.00 11:49:2300060372416TRLO0LSE
360364.50 12:18:2900060373099TRLO0LSE
552364.50 12:28:5100060373219TRLO0LSE
551364.50 12:42:2100060373496TRLO0LSE
533364.50 12:53:3600060373814TRLO0LSE
272364.50 12:53:3900060373815TRLO0LSE
128364.50 12:53:3900060373816TRLO0LSE
552364.50 13:03:3900060373992TRLO0LSE
532364.50 13:23:3300060374376TRLO0LSE
534364.50 13:31:0600060374532TRLO0LSE
409364.50 13:45:3900060374792TRLO0LSE
278364.50 13:56:3300060375007TRLO0LSE
452364.50 13:56:3700060375008TRLO0LSE
566364.50 14:07:3900060375354TRLO0LSE
210365.50 14:14:4800060375532TRLO0LSE
3365.50 14:14:4800060375533TRLO0LSE
251365.50 14:14:4800060375534TRLO0LSE
534365.50 14:14:4800060375535TRLO0LSE
1034365.50 14:14:4800060375536TRLO0LSE
545365.50 14:14:4800060375537TRLO0LSE
449365.50 14:14:4800060375538TRLO0LSE
178365.50 14:14:4800060375539TRLO0LSE
149365.50 14:14:4800060375540TRLO0LSE
417365.50 14:14:4800060375541TRLO0LSE
844365.50 14:14:4800060375542TRLO0LSE
2247365.00 14:23:4800060375791TRLO0LSE
559365.00 14:35:5100060376315TRLO0LSE
1605365.00 14:35:5100060376316TRLO0LSE
581364.50 14:39:4800060376550TRLO0LSE
579364.50 14:43:5100060376716TRLO0LSE
577364.50 14:48:4800060376998TRLO0LSE
427364.50 14:48:5200060377000TRLO0LSE
533364.50 14:53:1800060377211TRLO0LSE
537364.50 14:57:2400060377474TRLO0LSE
1364.50 15:00:1800060377607TRLO0LSE
568364.50 15:01:1200060377647TRLO0LSE
574365.00 15:04:2700060377938TRLO0LSE
556365.00 15:07:5800060378069TRLO0LSE
483365.00 15:11:5100060378343TRLO0LSE
181365.50 15:13:4200060378428TRLO0LSE
507365.50 15:13:4200060378429TRLO0LSE
1580365.50 15:13:4200060378430TRLO0LSE
1400365.50 15:20:4200060378718TRLO0LSE
606365.50 15:20:4200060378719TRLO0LSE
509365.50 15:23:4200060378793TRLO0LSE
617365.50 15:23:4200060378794TRLO0LSE
654365.50 15:23:4200060378795TRLO0LSE
353365.50 15:23:4200060378796TRLO0LSE
78366.50 15:29:2100060379028TRLO0LSE
218366.50 15:29:2100060379029TRLO0LSE
78366.50 15:29:31 00060379061TRLO0LSE
218366.50 15:29:3100060379062TRLO0LSE
411366.50 15:29:3100060379063TRLO0LSE
1400366.50 15:35:3100060379421TRLO0LSE
772366.50 15:35:3100060379422TRLO0LSE
157367.00 15:41:4000060379875TRLO0LSE
477367.00 15:41:4000060379876TRLO0LSE
617367.00 15:41:4000060379877TRLO0LSE
389367.00 15:43:1100060379947TRLO0LSE
390367.00 15:43:2100060379960TRLO0LSE
378367.00 15:43:2100060379961TRLO0LSE
378367.00 15:43:2100060379962TRLO0LSE
378367.00 15:43:3100060379968TRLO0LSE
482367.00 15:45:3900060380094TRLO0LSE
113367.00 15:45:3900060380095TRLO0LSE
318367.00 15:45:3900060380096TRLO0LSE
793366.50 15:50:1300060380334TRLO0LSE
1478366.50 15:50:1300060380335TRLO0LSE
2316369.00 16:14:1800060382103TRLO0LSE
1400369.00 16:14:5100060382244TRLO0LSE
748369.00 16:14:5100060382245TRLO0LSE
1990369.50 16:16:2200060382319TRLO0LSE
1400369.50 16:17:2200060382417TRLO0LSE
436369.50 16:17:2200060382418TRLO0LSE
441369.50 16:19:2200060382618TRLO0LSE
549369.50 16:19:2200060382619TRLO0LSE
350369.50 16:19:2200060382620TRLO0LSE
588369.50 16:19:2200060382621TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.