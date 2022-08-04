Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
08:08 Uhr
1,078 Euro
+0,004
+0,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0821,10809:50
Dow Jones News
04.08.2022 | 08:31
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it purchased a total of 74,350 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    14,350 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000 
 
                            EUR1.094 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.912 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.086     GBP0.905 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089801    GBP0.909046

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,887,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4837       1.094         XDUB      08:42:24      00060367372TRLO0 
5825       1.092         XDUB      08:44:28      00060367433TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      08:45:20      00060367457TRLO0 
513       1.092         XDUB      09:49:42      00060369014TRLO0 
2552       1.092         XDUB      09:49:42      00060369013TRLO0 
695       1.092         XDUB      09:49:42      00060369012TRLO0 
1944       1.092         XDUB      09:49:42      00060369011TRLO0 
1716       1.090         XDUB      10:09:29      00060369990TRLO0 
3658       1.090         XDUB      10:09:29      00060369989TRLO0 
1830       1.090         XDUB      12:14:34      00060373035TRLO0 
3874       1.090         XDUB      12:14:34      00060373034TRLO0 
3156       1.090         XDUB      13:44:02      00060374772TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      13:44:02      00060374771TRLO0 
331       1.090         XDUB      13:59:08      00060375059TRLO0 
13        1.090         XDUB      13:59:08      00060375058TRLO0 
1175       1.090         XDUB      13:59:08      00060375057TRLO0 
1846       1.090         XDUB      14:24:04      00060375796TRLO0 
3665       1.090         XDUB      14:24:04      00060375795TRLO0 
1        1.088         XDUB      14:26:57      00060375891TRLO0 
3779       1.088         XDUB      14:26:57      00060375890TRLO0 
106       1.088         XDUB      15:06:08      00060378032TRLO0 
2707       1.088         XDUB      15:06:08      00060378031TRLO0 
266       1.088         XDUB      15:06:08      00060378030TRLO0 
2789       1.086         XDUB      15:24:22      00060378816TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      15:24:22      00060378815TRLO0 
182       1.088         XDUB      15:55:28      00060380692TRLO0 
5540       1.088         XDUB      15:55:28      00060380691TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2695       90.70         XLON      08:45:20      00060367455TRLO0 
574       90.70         XLON      08:45:20      00060367456TRLO0 
3265       91.00         XLON      10:14:49      00060370236TRLO0 
1430       91.20         XLON      12:02:50      00060372732TRLO0 
2        91.20         XLON      13:52:50      00060374929TRLO0 
1720       91.00         XLON      14:26:03      00060375867TRLO0 
1686       90.70         XLON      15:24:22      00060378814TRLO0 
384       90.50         XLON      15:24:22      00060378818TRLO0 
394       90.50         XLON      15:24:22      00060378817TRLO0 
1188       91.10         XLON      16:14:58      00060382248TRLO0 
6        91.10         XLON      16:14:58      00060382249TRLO0 
320       91.10         XLON      16:14:59      00060382250TRLO0 
686       91.10         XLON      16:22:56      00060382809TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  179158 
EQS News ID:  1412925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412925&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.