DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it purchased a total of 74,350 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 14,350 Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 EUR1.094 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.912 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086 GBP0.905 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089801 GBP0.909046

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,887,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4837 1.094 XDUB 08:42:24 00060367372TRLO0 5825 1.092 XDUB 08:44:28 00060367433TRLO0 2500 1.086 XDUB 08:45:20 00060367457TRLO0 513 1.092 XDUB 09:49:42 00060369014TRLO0 2552 1.092 XDUB 09:49:42 00060369013TRLO0 695 1.092 XDUB 09:49:42 00060369012TRLO0 1944 1.092 XDUB 09:49:42 00060369011TRLO0 1716 1.090 XDUB 10:09:29 00060369990TRLO0 3658 1.090 XDUB 10:09:29 00060369989TRLO0 1830 1.090 XDUB 12:14:34 00060373035TRLO0 3874 1.090 XDUB 12:14:34 00060373034TRLO0 3156 1.090 XDUB 13:44:02 00060374772TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 13:44:02 00060374771TRLO0 331 1.090 XDUB 13:59:08 00060375059TRLO0 13 1.090 XDUB 13:59:08 00060375058TRLO0 1175 1.090 XDUB 13:59:08 00060375057TRLO0 1846 1.090 XDUB 14:24:04 00060375796TRLO0 3665 1.090 XDUB 14:24:04 00060375795TRLO0 1 1.088 XDUB 14:26:57 00060375891TRLO0 3779 1.088 XDUB 14:26:57 00060375890TRLO0 106 1.088 XDUB 15:06:08 00060378032TRLO0 2707 1.088 XDUB 15:06:08 00060378031TRLO0 266 1.088 XDUB 15:06:08 00060378030TRLO0 2789 1.086 XDUB 15:24:22 00060378816TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 15:24:22 00060378815TRLO0 182 1.088 XDUB 15:55:28 00060380692TRLO0 5540 1.088 XDUB 15:55:28 00060380691TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2695 90.70 XLON 08:45:20 00060367455TRLO0 574 90.70 XLON 08:45:20 00060367456TRLO0 3265 91.00 XLON 10:14:49 00060370236TRLO0 1430 91.20 XLON 12:02:50 00060372732TRLO0 2 91.20 XLON 13:52:50 00060374929TRLO0 1720 91.00 XLON 14:26:03 00060375867TRLO0 1686 90.70 XLON 15:24:22 00060378814TRLO0 384 90.50 XLON 15:24:22 00060378818TRLO0 394 90.50 XLON 15:24:22 00060378817TRLO0 1188 91.10 XLON 16:14:58 00060382248TRLO0 6 91.10 XLON 16:14:58 00060382249TRLO0 320 91.10 XLON 16:14:59 00060382250TRLO0 686 91.10 XLON 16:22:56 00060382809TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 179158 EQS News ID: 1412925 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

