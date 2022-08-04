Tata Power's new hybrid renewable energy project will supply power to its Tata Power Mumbai Distribution unit under a 25-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine India Tata Power has revealed that its Tata Power Green Energy unit has commissioned a 225 MW hybrid renewable power project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project will supply electricity to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). It is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power. It includes a recently commissioned 225 MW solar plant at Noorsar in Rajasthan and 96 MW of existing ...

