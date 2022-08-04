Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
04.08.22
GlobeNewswire
04.08.2022 | 08:41
On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 4, 2022 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). 

AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on August 4, 2022 has published Audited Financial
Statements, Management Report and Statement on Management's Responsibility in
English. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was
supplemented on April 29, 2022 have ceased to exist. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
