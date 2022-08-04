

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gold mining company Centamin plc (CELTF.PK) on Thursday reported profit before tax of $84.75 million for the first half, lower than $114.82 million in the same period a year ago, hurt by higher costs.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased to $84.74 million or 7.28 cents per share from $59.48 million or 5.12 cents per share last year.



Revenue for the first six months of the year was $381.79 million, up from $367.4 million in the prior year.



Additionally, the company's Board declared an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share to be paid on October 7, to shareholders on record as of September 2.



For the full year, the Board has reiterated its intention to recommend a minimum dividend of 5 cents per share.



Looking forward, Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer, Centamin commented, 'The company is on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance of 430-460 koz at an AISC in the upper end of the $1,275-1,425/oz range for 2022.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTAMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de