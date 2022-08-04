

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L), on Thursday, reported 6-month profit before tax of €933 million compared to €354 million last year.



On a per share basis, basic earnings surged to 148.4 euro cents from 54.4 euro cents earned a year ago. Underlying basic earnings amounted to 98.7 euro cents per share, a jump from the prior year's earnings of 53.4 cents per share.



Underlying EBITDA was €942 million versus €566 million reported in the same period of last year.



Group revenue for the period increased to €4.51 billion from €3.28 billion generated in the prior year period.



Andrew King, Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Performance was strong across the Group in the first half of 2022, with underlying EBITDA from continuing operations of €942 million, up 66% year-on-year. Our vertical integration, the agility of our organisation and strong collaboration with our customers ensured we delivered at a time when supply chains continued to be disrupted around the world. We achieved strong price realisation while maintaining tight cost control against a backdrop of strong inflationary pressures.'







