

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) reported that its first half underlying profit before tax increased to 63.6 million pounds from 48.4 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 6.4 pence compared to 4.9 pence.



Statutory operating profit was 10.0 million pounds which included the impairment of assets relating to the MC21 due to cessation of work following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Loss before tax was 6.5 million pounds compared to profit of 33.6 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 0.2 pence compared to 3.6 pence.



Revenue was 821.0 million pounds, up 21% from prior year. Group organic revenue was up 11% in the period. Orders were 996.9 million pounds, up 48%.



The Group is not paying an interim dividend for 2022.



