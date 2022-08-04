

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported H1 underlying trading profit or UTP of £130 million compared to £123 million last year. Underlying earnings rose 14% to 7.71p per share from 6.75p per share in the prior year period, reflecting lower interest and tax.



Trading profit increased 6% to £134 million from £126 million in the prior year period. Reported earnings, after excluding items, plunged 61% to 7.41p per share from 18.77p per share in the same period of last year.



Revenue for the period amounted to £2.18 billion, slightly up from the previous year's revenue of £2.17 billion.



FY22 Guidance



The company increased its guidance for the full year in an unscheduled trading update on 26 May. Underlying Trading Profit or UTP guidance was raised by 15% from £195 million to £225 million. And now, the company has further raised its UTP guidance to £230 million to reflect further FX movement since the last update and trading in May and June.



Meanwhile, the company continues to expect FY22 revenue in the range of £4.3 billion - £4.4 billion.







