Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.3924

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 697503

CODE: SWIM LN

ISIN: LU1571051751

