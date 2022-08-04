The US Energy Information Administration expects 17.8 GW of solar capacity to be added to the grid by the end of this year.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed that the United States added 15 GW of generating capacity in the first six months of 2022. The top three technologies were wind (5.2 GW), natural gas (4.3 GW), and solar (4.2 GW), followed by battery energy storage. By the end of this year, solar will account for the largest share of new capacity additions at 17.8 GW, followed by wind at 11.2 GW, natural gas at 9.2 GW, and battery energy storage ...

