DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.1477

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7586565

CODE: TIPU LN

ISIN: LU1452600270

ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 179281 EQS News ID: 1413319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

