PR Newswire
04.08.2022
Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation publishes its Half Year Financial Report for January-June on August 12, 2022

HELSINKI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at approximately 9:00 EET. The report will be available at www.kamux.com after publishing.

News conference for investors, analysts and media will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EET in English, and at 12:00 noon EET in Finnish. CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen will present the Half Year Report.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2022-q2-results (in English) and https://kamux.videosync.fi/2022-q2-tulos (in Finnish).

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by August 10, 2022 by email to ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

Finland Toll: +358 981710310
Sweden Toll: +46 856642651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804
United States Toll: +1 6319131422

PIN: 61465702#

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765
Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
