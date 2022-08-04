Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
WKN: A2JF1C ISIN: FI4000306873 
04.08.2022 | 12:05
Harvia Oyj: Harvia will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EET

Harvia Plc press release 4 August 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January-June 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 11 August 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2022-q2-results/

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 71569480#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
