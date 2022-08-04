

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose at the fastest rate in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 10.3 percent year-on-year in July, following an 8.6 percent increase in June.



Inflation exceeded 10 percent for the first time since September 1975.



The latest in consumer prices was mainly due to increases in energy and housing rents. Energy inflation rose to 108.0 percent from 84.0 percent.



House rent prices grew 3.0 percent annually in July and food prices increased 12.3 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, increased to 11.6 percent in July from 9.9 percent in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de