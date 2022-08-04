

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $582.1 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $533.6 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $582.1 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $3.19 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $582.1 Mln. vs. $533.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.62 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q3): $3.19 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.68 to $2.88 Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 to $10.40



