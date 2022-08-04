

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $206.35 million, or $3.95 per share. This compares with $104.84 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $218.92 million or $4.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $5.48 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $206.35 Mln. vs. $104.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.95 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.48 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.60 to $16.40



