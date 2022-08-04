

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $338 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $4.64 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $338 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.50 -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.28 - $11.35 Full year revenue guidance: $18.75 - $18.83 Bln



