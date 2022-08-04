

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in July, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent in July from 4.3 percent in June, which was revised down from 4.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased to 113,000 persons in July from 113,900 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, rose to 10.9 percent in July from 10.8 percent in June.







