

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):



Earnings: -$115 million in Q2 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. $2.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.



