

The 11th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) online featured 34 industry speakers well versed in the industry and attracted more than 25,000 viewers from 42 countries and regions.



Five satellite conferences were held in parallel with the ALC in Chongqing, Dalian, Hangzhou and Shenzhen in Mainland China and Jakarta in Indonesia.



The inaugural Brand Forum took place alongside the conference, featuring a number of established Asian brands. Representatives from these brands shared their stories and connected with participants for potential business partnerships.

HONG KONG, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), ran successfully from 27 to 29 July. The three-day online event featured 22 thematic sessions where 34 industry experts from different sectors addressed participants. More than 25,000 viewers from 42 countries and regions joined the discussions alongside physical participation at five satellite conferences in Chongqing, Dalian, Hangzhou and Shenzhen in Mainland China and Jakarta in Indonesia. The three-day event generated nearly 140 one-on-one business matching meetings online, connecting global licensing players with potential partners to help them explore business opportunities.One-stop platform connects licensing partners to global opportunitiesHong Kong is maintaining its position as an international intellectual property (IP) and licensing hub that links international licensors and licensing agents. The ALC provides a one-stop platform where leading global brands and licensors can explore cross-sectoral cooperation and keep abreast of the latest market trends and opportunities. This year the conference addressed topical issues in such areas as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse, brands crossover, arts and culture licensing, art technology, blockchain gaming, location-based entertainment (LBE) experiences, environmental, social and governance (ESG) in licensing and more.Speaking at the conference, Maura Regan, President of Licensing International, said that following two years of unparalleled change brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers put greater focus on life and cultural experiences. She said the global licensing community should capture opportunities arising from this consumer behaviour shift, expressing confidence that the licensing industry will continue to grow in line with consumer market trends in over the next two years.Brand Forum builds business connectionsThe inaugural Brand Forum took place alongside the conference, featuring a number of established Asian brands such as BANDAI NAMCO, CAPCOM, DNP, Fuji Television, TV TOKYO Communication, Minto, San-Byte, Sony Creative, Poplar Publishing and Tsuburaya. Brand representatives shared their stories and were connected with other participants to explore potential partnerships. In addition, 45 Hong Kong homegrown brands under the DLAB banner presented their creative characters, animations, products and gaming designs. The online exhibition showcased more than 100 instances of IPs, fully demonstrating the power of licensing and creativity in the region.TV TOKYO Communication shared that the event enabled them to connect with potential partners worldwide and explore business opportunities together. Yellow White Stone also said taking part in ALC helped them gain more experience and exposure.At the "China Opportunity" session, one conference highlight, Gao Zheng, Director General, Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation (Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, said Hong Kong has been playing an important role in the development of the country's cultural industry. The conference would further promote business collaboration between international and Mainland Chinese enterprises, and at the same time cement Hong Kong's unique role as an international licensing hub. Jacky Chung, HKTDC Director, Mainland, said the National 14th Five-Year Plan supported Hong Kong's development into an arts and cultural exchange hub that connects the mainland to the rest of the world. This will further enhance the city's function as a trade centre for international IP and a globally recognised licensing hub.He Yizan, Founder and CEO of ARTiSTORY, said technology would have a profound impact on people's lives, and many cultural and art institutions were now actively embracing new technologies. He believed the convergence of art and technology would become a new trend for cultural and art licensing in the future.Over three event-packed days, the ALC addressed numerous topical issues, offered fruitful content to participants and generated business opportunities for industry players. The event served as a prelude to the 20th HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) and the 12th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) to be held from 27 to 29 April 2023. More details of these events will be announced in due course.All ALC sessions were broadcast via the event's online platform. Complimentary playback is available for registered participants until 29 August 2022 through the conference website link [ https://alc.hktdc.com ], while subscription for video-on-demand is available for those who did not register for this year's event. Please email to: alc@hktdc.org for details of the subscription.Website- Asian Licensing Conference website: https://alc.hktdc.com- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3PXfC5iAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Kate Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4239, Email: kate.hy.chan@hktdc.orgSnowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.