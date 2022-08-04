

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ball Corporation (BALL):



Earnings: -$174 million in Q2 vs. $202 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q2 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $4.134 billion in Q2 vs. $3.459 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de