Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
04.08.2022 | 13:16
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2022 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.5749

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 564915

CODE: 100D LN

ISIN: LU1650492256

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1650492256 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      100D LN 
Sequence No.:  179354 
EQS News ID:  1413519 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2022 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

