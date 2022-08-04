

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $555 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $2.41 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $555 Mln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



