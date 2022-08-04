

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD):



Earnings: $54.55 million in Q1 vs. -$26.53 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.21 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $277.15 million in Q1 vs. $252.59 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.17



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABIOMED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de