WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD):
Earnings: $54.55 million in Q1 vs. -$26.53 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.21 million or $1.25 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $277.15 million in Q1 vs. $252.59 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.17
