Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Receives Customer Orders Totaling $6.4M for mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Market

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced the Company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million. These orders include a combination of Peraso's mmWave silicon and PERSPECTUS family of FWA modules, both of which enable multi-gigabit access and point-to-multipoint capabilities for delivering high-bandwidth connectivity with industry-leading efficiency. Initial delivery of the orders is expected to commence late in the third quarter of 2022 and continue into 2023.

"Our longstanding goal continues to be innovation that enables our partners to solve the toughest mmWave challenges," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "These sizable purchase orders from established wireless internet equipment and service providers demonstrate the FWA market's need for comprehensive mmWave solutions, for which Peraso is positioned as a leading supplier of field-proven technology. Following the recent introduction of our fully integrated PERSPECTUS modules, which enable faster and lower-cost deployment of FWA networks and equipment, we continue to have a growing pipeline of new customer engagements that we anticipate converting to additional design wins and orders in the coming quarters."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding anticipated orders in the coming quarters and the Company's estimated delivery time for customer orders. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

the timing of customer orders and product shipments;

risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health requirements in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on the Company's business and operations, which is evolving and beyond the Company's control, members of the Company's management team or a significant number of its employee base becoming ill with COVID-19, changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact the Company's ability to continue to operate without disruption, a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on the Company's business and financial results and component shortages and increased lead times that may negatively impact the Company's ability to ship its products;

customer concentrations;

lengthy sales cycle;

ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies;

achieving additional design wins for our IC and module products through the acceptance and adoption of our architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers;

difficulties and delays in the production, testing and marketing of our ICs and modules;

reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and production of our modules;

availability of quantities of ICs and components for our modules supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost;

level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time;

vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and

other risks identified in the Company's public filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Peraso does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. PERSPECTUS is a trademark of Peraso Inc.

