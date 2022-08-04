Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Reports Significant Beryllium Assays on The Lithium Butte Claystone Property, Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to report additional grab sample assay results from the Lithium Butte Property in Juab County, Utah, USA, that show significant beryllium concentrations with values up to 4,810 ppm beryllium. The Lithium Butte Property is located in the Basin and Range geological province of west-central Utah and is interpreted to be significantly prospective for lithium (Li) and beryllium (Be) mineralization hosted in claystone volcanic tuff-breccia units. The Company has staked an additional 27 claims (540 acres) at the Lithium Butte property bringing the total number of claims to 551 claims or 11,020 acres (4,460 ha).

Ten grab samples from the property were taken on a reconnaissance sampling program in May, 2022. Three of the grab samples returned significant beryllium concentrations with assays of 4,810 ppm Be, 4,290 ppm Be, and 1,790 ppm Be. These samples also contain anomalous Li with 380 ppm Li, 440 ppm Li, and 402 ppm Li respectively. The Be-mineralized samples were collected from an outcrop of bedded tuff-breccia approximately 340 meters east-southeast of the claystone tuff-breccia samples that contained previously reported high lithium values ranging from 4,080 ppm to 1,200 ppm Li (see press release June 29, 2022).

Dr. Richard Sutcliffe, Rockland's President, stated: "Our early work at Lithium Butte is demonstrating that the Property hosts a volcanic formation that has a unique endowment in light metals including lithium and beryllium. This formation exhibits strong similarities with the Miocene Spor Mountain Formation that hosts currently mined Be deposits. Our initial results at Lithium Butte suggests that the Spor Mountain Formation may be more widespread than previously thought and has encouraged Rockland to significantly extend its property position in this region."

Company personnel have recently conducted additional sampling from the clay altered rhyolite tuff breccia that returned the lithium assays up to 4,080 ppm lithium . The exposure has a stratigraphic thickness estimated to be greater than 20 meters and contains at least two intervals of claystone mineralization, each of which is several meters in thickness. Channel sampling was conducted across the stratigraphic section and along strike on an exposed dozer road cut. A total of 24 additional samples including 20 channel samples have been submitted to ActLabs laboratory for multi-element analysis using using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS).

The geochemical soil sampling program previously announced (see press release July 14, 2022) has been completed, involving approximately 1,000 soil samples taken at 150 meter intervals on east-west lines spaced at 300 meters for a total of 145.5 line-km of sampling, over the entire Lithium Butte property. North American Exploration of Layton, Utah was retained to complete the geochemical soil sampling program. A handheld Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer (LIBS) capable of light metal detection (including lithium and beryllium) has been purchased from SciAps Inc., of Woburn, MA, and is currently being shipped to the property. The soil and rock samples from the property will be scanned using the LIBS instrument to fast-track the identification of anomalous targets, for additional exploration and drill targeting.

Idaho based geologist, Travis Fisher is welcomed to the team and will lead the Utah exploration program as Project Manager. The Company is in the process of leasing a house/warehouse in the area to be used by additional Company personnel and contractors, and to serve as a sample preparation/analysis facility. Previous exploration on the Lithium Butte property focused on uranium in the 1950s and late 1970's, and in the 2010-2011 period on beryllium (Be), rubidium (Rb) and rare earths (REE). Lithium values from 2010 of the altered rhyolite tuff breccia returned up to 1690 ppm Li, and anomalous lithium (+300 ppm Li) values in rock and soil samples extend over and area 2.0 kilometres east-west, by 1.0 kilometres north-south. The current soil samples will significantly extend the previous survey area.

About Beryllium - Beryllium is a strong, light weight metal with atomic number 4. Beryllium is considered a critical mineral by both the Canadian and US governments. In particular, beryllium is very strong for its weight and is good at holding its shape across a range of temperatures. Beryllium metal is used for lightweight structural components in the defense and aerospace industries including high-speed aircraft, spacecraft and satellites. The metal's characteristics resulted in the recent application of beryllium to construct the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Program QA/QC - Previous and recent sampling on the Lithium Butte Property were carried out by Dr. Richard Sutcliffe, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, who is also responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release. Samples were transported in sealed bags by the Project Manager and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis will be performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS).

Rockland has set 800,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the company at an exercise price of 20 cents for a period of three years in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company is acquiring the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are contiguous with Gangfeng Lithium's Sonora Lithium Clay Project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

