

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



Earnings: -$1.8 million in Q2 vs. -$51.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $107.3 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $537.3 million in Q2 vs. $520.9M in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.17



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUN & BRADSTREET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de