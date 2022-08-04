

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $893 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $751 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $6.69 billion from $5.76 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $893 Mln. vs. $751 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $6.69 Bln vs. $5.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.60



