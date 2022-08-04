

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.86 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



