Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $59.67 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $44.19 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $264.10 million from $231.63 million last year.



Outlook



Federal Realty increased its 2022 guidance for earnings per share to $2.50 - $2.65 from previously expected $2.36 - $2.56 and 2022 FFO per share to $6.10 - $6.25 from previously expected $5.85 - $6.05.



Analysts expect earnings of $2.49 per share for the year.



Further, Federal Realty increased comparable POI growth expectations to 5.5% - 7.0% from 3.5% - 5.0% expected earlier.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $59.67 Mln. vs. $44.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $264.10 Mln vs. $231.63 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.65







