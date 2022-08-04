AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

Name Role Shares Released Number of Shares Sold(2) Shares Retained James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 14,564 7,283(3) 7,281 Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 4,575 1,593(4) 2,982 Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer 2,661 909(4) 1,752 Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business 2,257 926(4) 1,331 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of options awarded under the LTIP, James Kidd elected to exercise his share options andsell some of the shares to cover personal taxes on 3 August 2022 at a price of GBP23.32 per share, details of whichwere notified to the Company on 3 August 2022. 4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 1August 2022 at a price of GBP23.47 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 2 August 2022.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Exercise of share options under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 14,564 Nil Aggregated information 14,564 d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.32 7,283 Aggregated information d) 7,283 -- Aggregated volume -- Price GBP23.32 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-03 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 4,575 Nil Aggregated information 4,575 d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.47 1,593 Aggregated information d) 1,593 -- Aggregated volume -- Price GBP23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,661 Nil Aggregated information 2,661 d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.47 909 Aggregated information d) 909 -- Aggregated volume -- Price GBP23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,257 Nil Aggregated information 2,257 d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP23.47 926 Aggregated information d) 926 -- Aggregated volume -- Price GBP23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 XLON f) Place of the transaction

