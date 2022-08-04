The Company had previously announced its first repeat order with existing customer Bard on the Beach.

Partnership with Flair rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights.

As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received a repeat order from its existing customer Flair Airlines ("Flair").

"We are very pleased to receive our second repeat order from an existing customer. We view this as another vote of confidence that our customers are very much enjoying our gummies and strongly embracing our mandate to support endangered keystone species," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of The Company. "We look forward to building upon the momentum that the Company has created as we continue to accelerate revenue generation and brand awareness."

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent ultra low-cost carrier with 14 Boeing jets currently in operation with a goal of reaching 50 aircraft by 2026. Flair currently serves 28 destinations in Canada, USA and internationally, highlighted by Calgary, Cancun, Charlottetown, Chicago, Denver, Edmonton, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Hollywood/Burbank, Kitchener, Las Vegas, Los Cabos, Montreal, Nashville, New York, Ottawa, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Francisco and Vancouver.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

