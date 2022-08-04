Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce a corporate milestone.

Playgon's player activity continues to scale at the Company's live dealer tables since Playgon's last update, and in July the Company surpassed $82 million in player betting turnover or $2.6+ million per day which is a corporate best since Playgon launched in May 2021. Also accomplished was a record monthly and daily bet spots (wagers) of 2.85M and 92.1K respectfully at the Company's VegasLounge tables.

"We have kicked off our third quarter with a record month in player activity," said Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games. "We continue to see strong user engagement and traction in both organic and new business and are delighted our mobile live dealer offering is being well received. We have every reason to expect this to continue and grow monthly." Mr. Krogh adds, "We are excited for the remainder of 2022 as we will announce new clients and 11 new markets in due course which should contribute meaningfully to our growth."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement also include player wagering activity as a metric to define growth such as player handle or turnover which is defined as the total (gross) amount wagered by players over a period of time. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

