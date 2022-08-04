

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) posted a GAAP net loss for the second quarter of $111 million compared to a loss of $61 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.34, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $603 million from $656 million. Operating revenues increased to $5.47 million from $4.15 million.



The company has reaffirmed full-year, adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.35 billion to $2.75 billion.



Daniel Eggers, CFO, said: 'Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, and our investment grade balance sheet continues to give us a valuable competitive advantage in today's volatile markets.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONSTELLATION ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de