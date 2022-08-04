SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition uses a NIST-selected algorithm

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology, that are designed to withstand the assault of future quantum computers, for the first phase of standardization.



At this stage, only one algorithm, Crystals-Kyber, was chosen for standardization in the category of key exchange. The implementation of this algorithm is included in SSH Communications Security's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition which was launched in June 2022. Quantum-Safe Edition supports the possibility of changing the algorithms easily when the standards evolve.

In 2016, NIST announced a competition to develop quantum-safe algorithms. Hundreds of research teams worldwide have participated in the competition. As a result, the selected encryption algorithms will become part of NIST's post-quantum cryptographic standards.

Quantum computers - a threat to cybersecurity

The threat that organizations are facing already now is recording their current data transmissions. Currently, classical cryptography algorithms ensure that your secrets are safe at the moment due to the absence of adequate Quantum computers. However, communications can be recorded and decrypted later.

Quantum safety has been widely brought to the general public's attention during July 2022, and there is a bill in the pipelinein the U.S. relating to post-quantum encryption.

European experts in cryptography

"SSH has been in the encryption business for more than 25 years. I feel proud that our new quantum-safe products are at the forefront of implementing standards into real products. Combined with the password- and key-free environment provided by the Zero Trust feature, Tectia Quantum-Safe is a reliable and easy-to-use choice for large, multinational organizations," says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo.

