Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
09:12 Uhr
2,280 Euro
+0,020
+0,88 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2022 | 14:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition uses a NIST-selected algorithm

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology, that are designed to withstand the assault of future quantum computers, for the first phase of standardization.

At this stage, only one algorithm, Crystals-Kyber, was chosen for standardization in the category of key exchange. The implementation of this algorithm is included in SSH Communications Security's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition which was launched in June 2022. Quantum-Safe Edition supports the possibility of changing the algorithms easily when the standards evolve.

In 2016, NIST announced a competition to develop quantum-safe algorithms. Hundreds of research teams worldwide have participated in the competition. As a result, the selected encryption algorithms will become part of NIST's post-quantum cryptographic standards.

Quantum computers - a threat to cybersecurity

The threat that organizations are facing already now is recording their current data transmissions. Currently, classical cryptography algorithms ensure that your secrets are safe at the moment due to the absence of adequate Quantum computers. However, communications can be recorded and decrypted later.

Quantum safety has been widely brought to the general public's attention during July 2022, and there is a bill in the pipelinein the U.S. relating to post-quantum encryption.

European experts in cryptography

"SSH has been in the encryption business for more than 25 years. I feel proud that our new quantum-safe products are at the forefront of implementing standards into real products. Combined with the password- and key-free environment provided by the Zero Trust feature, Tectia Quantum-Safe is a reliable and easy-to-use choice for large, multinational organizations," says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo.

For more information on Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition, please visit: TectiaSSH Client/Server Quantum-Safe Edition

For more information on Tectia Zero Trust Edition, please visit: TectiaSSH Client/Server Zero Trust Edition

Learn more about Tectia: TectiaSSH Client/Server

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com
Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com

Distribution:
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.