Oracle Names WorkForce Software the Cloud HCM ISV Partner of the Year as Winner of the 2021 Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Visionary Award

WorkForce Software wins the Visionary Award for ISV Partner of the Year, an Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Award, by changing the way customers benefit from greater automation, productivity, and efficiency through the use of cloud technology.

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, announced today that it has been recognized in the Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Awards as the winner of the Visionary Award for the HCM ISV Partner of the Year category. This award celebrates the most innovative technology solution that complements Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and transforms the customer experience.

For large employers with unique workforce needs such as substantial union, hourly or shift-based employee teams, the WorkForce Suite, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), is one of the most reliable, performant, and secure cloud platforms available in the market today. WorkForce Software has one hundred percent of their resources dedicated to delivering modern workforce management solutions for global enterprises-fully focused on innovation and customer value. WorkForce Software is ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701 certified and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant making it an ideal workforce management solution for global employers. With pre-built integrations to HR and payroll systems, WorkForce Software delivers functionally rich workforce management capabilities without compromise while helping eliminate exposure to compliance risk.

The past year has presented a unique set of challenges for global employers and employees alike. Employers are navigating continued labor shortages, increased expenses, retention challenges, shifts to remote work, changing employee demands, and demands for progress on worker safety and diversity, equity and inclusion. Many outdated systems, processes, and previous technology investment decisions are hampering progress, driving more organizations to seek a technology solution that connects their workforce to the business - even those working in frontline positions often without corporate email access. The 2021 Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Award recognizes WorkForce Software for its innovative solutions to digitally transform its customers' employee communications and make work more human by leveraging Oracle Cloud HCM running on OCI.

"It takes a visionary to deliver solutions that can help organizations become more resilient, flexible, and positioned for the future," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global product strategy, Oracle Cloud HCM. "WorkForce Software is changing the way customers work with greater automation, and efficiency through the use of technology and we congratulate them on their Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Award win."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Oracle as their ISV Partner of the Year, especially in a time where there have been such dramatic changes to the way people work." said WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini. "The WorkForce Suite, powered by OCI, is a comprehensive modern workforce management solution. With customers reporting up to 40 percent performance improvements from deployments in the Oracle cloud, it is essential that every business is executing on their cloud migration strategy to achieve operational efficiency and agility necessary for businesses to remain competitive."

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were also recently recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including, WorkForce Software earning the leadership position in Nucleus Research's 2022 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix report, ranking higher than all other software providers; WorkForce Software was named Champion in SoftwareReviews' Workforce Management Emotional Footprint report for the enterprise market, surpassing all other vendors; WorkForce Software was honored as the Gold STEVIE award winner in 2022 American Business Awards for Innovation of the Year - Business Products Industries; The Company's employees ranked them highest to earn WorkForce Software honors alongside Microsoft and Amazon in Comparably's Annual Ranking of Top Companies for having the best product and design departments; WorkForce Software was named a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards 2021 for the Company's innovative and modern workforce management and employee experience platform; WorkForce Software was a Winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards and received top honors for product innovation and value realized by its customers with its modern workforce management and integrated employee experience platform in the 'Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management' category; WorkForce Software was also recognized by Ventana Research as Exemplary Value Index Leader for creating the best customer experience and delivering the best return on investment to its global customers.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs-no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules-while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

