Statistics Report: Global Fly Ash Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5.5 Billion by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global fly ash market was worth around USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5.5 billion at a CAGR rate of 5.3 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Fly Ash Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Fly Ash Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.3 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Fly Ash Market was valued approximately USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 5.5 Billion by 2028.

Increasing urbanization and rapid population in this region which boosts the number of construction activities.

North America trails as the second-largest contributor to the fly ash market because of the increase in highway embankments and rapid road construction that happens here.

A constant rise in the highway embankments around the globe along with an increase in its leverage by other end-use applications provides lucrative opportunities for global fly ash market expansion.

Structural fills across the globe and new highway embankments bridging continents are improving in recent times which will potentially provide lots of opportunities for market growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Fly Ash Market By Type (Class F And Class C), By End-Use Applications (Portland Cement, Concrete, Bricks And Blocks, And Road Construction), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Fly Ash Market: Overview

Fly ash is a powdered substance that comes from coal combustion and is duly collected by emission controllers such as scrubbers, precipitators, and filters. They are produced from thermal power plants and their disposal comes across as environmental pollutants. They are this erstwhile product that is the outcome of burning coal-fired powders and was used commonly in landfills. It is currently used as a major component in cement which spikes up its leverage to a larger extent.

Fly ash is basically the by-product of burning coal which also constitutes all the mineral impurities such as quartz, feldspar, clay, and shale. These impurities fuse in the burning process and create this pulverized residue called fly ash. They actually get emitted out as waste gases which are then captured by filters to be leveraged further in different applications. They are commonly also used as an alternative for Portland cement in the construction industry. It is actually blended with concrete and apparently gets powered up with increased strength. All these factors make it the best bid for construction activities where the concrete and cement become the real-time application of fly ash.

Fly ash when it is mixed with cement also reduces cracking and increases sustainability to a greater extent. It becomes more flexible and has an improved pump ability along with easy workability and consolidation. The water requirement on the cement actually comes down when fly ash is mixed with it. Therefore, it improves the efficiency of the cement and thereby ramping up the performance of the building.

Industry Dynamics:

Fly Ash Market: Growth Drivers

Rising demand from construction industries along with its leverage in agriculture and water treatment boosts the market growth

The rising demand from the construction industry along with rapid urbanization triggers market expansion to a large extent. Another major factor that comes across as a growth driver for the global fly ash market is its leverage in applications such as agriculture and water treatment.

Its wide usage as an alternative for Portland cement and concrete is also predicted to boost the market rate considerably. New infrastructure projects in recent times such as road networks, smart city missions, and bridging transport initiatives between different continents and economies around the world also induce market growth.

The ready-mix concrete which is mandatory material in construction is honed with the mixing of this component. Even the bricks and blocks of the construction industry use fly ash to make them more powerful and strong. They are also widely used as a pozzolanic additive in the cement and the concrete also constitutes fly ash as raw material.

This product is also comparatively environment friendly for the ashes do not contain greenhouse gases during its production and processing. Hence it is widely recommended by the government departments and ministries. They are quite common in academic institutions and research centers for the same reason which makes them a more leveraged material relatively. This factor also augments the growth of the global market exclusively.

Fly Ash Market: Restraints

Inconsistency of quality of the product and high cost for the production of fly ash impedes the market growth.

The quality of the fly ash is very important for the production of concrete. Some fly ashes are compatible to be mixed with the concrete while some may not. Some fly ashes are of poor quality that when they are used to make concrete, they darken the material and consume a lot of water. This factor acts as a restraint on the growth of the market. Apart from this, the cost associated with the production of fly ashes also hampers the market growth. There is also some lack of awareness about the potential leverage of fly ash as a soil stabilizer in the agriculture department, which affects the market negatively as well.

Global Fly Ash Market: Opportunities

A constant rise in the highway embankments around the globe along with an increase in its leverage by other end-use applications provides lucrative opportunities for global fly ash market expansion.

Structural fills across the globe and new highway embankments bridging continents are improving in recent times which will potentially provide lots of opportunities for market growth. Fly ash is also used as raw chemicals in many end-user industries which improves investment opportunities for the global market.

Global Fly Ash Market: Challenges

Constraints and restrictions from the government on environmental degradation because of fly ashes pose a challenge for the market.

Recent concerns on environmental degradation because of the harmful emission of greenhouse gases are a challenge for global fly ash market growth. The high quantity of carbon content for the production of fly ashes cripples environmental safety. This rising focus on restrictions on any kind of environmental pollution is a challenge for the market.

Increasing need for new investments along with cost of production poses a challenge for market growth.

The production of fly ashes requires raw materials, equipment, and high carbon content which involves high expenses and investments. This constant need for investments and the availability along with the affordability of the same is a challenge for market growth. Even the operations concerned with fly ashes require huge infrastructures and maintenance costs which poses a challenge to the market.

Global Fly Ash Market: Segmentation

The global fly ash market in this research analysis is segmented by type, end-use applications, and region.

The type is classified into class F and class C. The end-use applications are Portland cement, concrete, bricks and blocks, and road construction. In the end-use applications, Portland cement and brick & blocks are prominent applications that use fly ashes as raw materials.

List of Key Players of Fly Ash Market:

Lafarge Inc

Ashtech Pvt. Ltd.

FlyAshDirect

Salt River Materials Group

Separation Technologies LLC

Aggregate Industries

Boral Ltd

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Titan America LLC

Duromar INC.

Tarmac Holdings Ltd

Aggregate Industries

Charah Solutions

TechSci Research.

Report Scope:

Regional Dominance:

Boosts the number of construction activities.

Asia Pacific region stands dominant in the global fly ash market. This is due to the increasing urbanization and rapid population in this region which boosts the number of construction activities. North America trails as the second-largest contributor to the fly ash market because of the increase in highway embankments and rapid road construction that happens here. All the renowned bridges, highways, roads, skyscrapers, and dams in this region were built with fly ashes as raw materials.

Global Fly Ash Market is segmented as follows:

Fly Ash Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Class F

Class C

Fly Ash Market: By End-Use Applications Outlook (2022-2028)

Portland Cement

Concrete

Bricks and Blocks

Road Construction

Fly Ash Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

