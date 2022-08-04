Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 03 August 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 232.79p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 230.70p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 230.26p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 228.17p per ordinary share







04 August 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323