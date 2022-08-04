Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Adds NAPA AUTO PARTS Stores to Customer Portfolio

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc., (OTCQX:MACE) a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is announcing a new partnership with Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and its highly recognized North American Automotive Parts Group, NAPA. NAPA distributes its products across 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, 57 distribution centers, and more than 16,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers throughout the United States.

"We are excited to partner with NAPA," said Daniel Brass, Mace's Director of Sales. "Their extensive footprint across the United States and the type of customers they serve align perfectly with our goals and our targeted customer base." Mace is in the process of loading its products into the NAPA system and expect to see them live on napaonline.com in July and August. Mace will also start marketing its products to the thousands of NAPA independent store owners immediately after their products are live in the NAPA system. Mace and the NAPA product teams are working together on a formal, nationwide rollout of Mace point of purchase displays, planogram placement and further drop ship programs for in the second half of 2022 as well as a major promotion in early 2023.

"We are very excited to onboard NAPA as a customer and offer all our personal defense Mace pepper spray and alarm products. This partnership will allow us to further penetrate the non-lethal personal safety market in a significant manner through NAPA's 6,000 stores in North America and will provide a significant impetus in achieving Mace's commitment to adding 550,000 new consumers over the next twenty-four months," said Mace's Chairman and CEO, Sanjay Singh.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com and www.napaonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

